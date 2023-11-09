Back to top

Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Century Casinos (CNTY - Free Report) reported $161.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.2%. EPS of -$0.47 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $161.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -413.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Century Casinos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Canada: $20.92 million compared to the $19.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- United States: $116.86 million compared to the $115.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +65.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Poland: $23.40 million versus $23.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
Shares of Century Casinos have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

