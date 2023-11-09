Back to top

Take-Two (TTWO) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 billion, representing a surprise of +0.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Take-Two performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total net bookings: $1.44 billion versus the 13-analyst average estimate of $1.45 billion.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Digital online: $1.37 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net bookings by distribution channel - Physical retail and other: $73.30 million versus $75.36 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net bookings by platform mix - Mobile: $661.90 million compared to the $713.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Physical retail and other: $59.50 million compared to the $72.46 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues by Distribution Channel- Digital online: $1.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
Shares of Take-Two have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

