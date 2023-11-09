Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cogent (CCOI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Cogent Communications (CCOI - Free Report) reported $275.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 83.6%. EPS of -$1.13 for the same period compares to -$0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $280.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.87, the EPS surprise was -29.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cogent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Customer Connections - Total: 138,025 compared to the 149,947 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customer Connections - Non-Core: 11,187 compared to the 19,619 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Customer Connections - Off-net: 36,766 versus 39,114 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Customer Connections - On-net: 89,623 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 91,076.
  • Corporate Revenue: $120.48 million versus $119.22 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net-Centric Revenue: $94.94 million compared to the $103.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Enterprise revenue: $60.01 million compared to the $56.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue: $11.42 million versus $9.21 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue: $130.97 million versus $93.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue: $130.05 million versus $136.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wavelength revenue: $2.99 million compared to the $2.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cogent here>>>

Shares of Cogent have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise