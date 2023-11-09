Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Yeti (YETI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Yeti (YETI - Free Report) reported $433.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing no change year over year. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $426.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Yeti performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by Category- Coolers & Equipment: $171.55 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $165.21 million.
  • Net Sales by Category- Drinkware: $253.27 million versus $249.32 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Category- Other: $8.74 million versus $10.68 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Wholesale: $174.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.33 million.
  • Net Sales by Channel- Direct-to-consumer: $259.50 million versus $245.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Yeti here>>>

Shares of Yeti have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise