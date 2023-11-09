Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Wynn (WYNN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.67 billion, up 87.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to -$1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +25.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $607.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $556.44 million.
  • Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 90% compared to the 90% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $463 versus $439.77 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations: $1.64 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.
  • Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $210.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $217.83 million.
  • Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $618.97 million compared to the $567.43 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $295.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $268.99 million.
  • Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $524.77 million versus $442.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms: $24.84 million versus $22.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino: $155.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $163.15 million.
  • Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $178.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $173.56 million.
  • Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Casino: $168.13 million versus $142.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Wynn have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

