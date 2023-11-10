Back to top

Compared to Estimates, DoubleVerify (DV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported $143.97 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.3%. EPS of $0.08 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $138.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement: $51.26 million compared to the $45.45 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +32% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer: $11.01 million versus $11.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenue by customer type- Activation: $81.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $81.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.4%.
Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

