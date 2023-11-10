Back to top

urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.93 million, up 69.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.45 million, representing a surprise of -2.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how urban-gro, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Equipment systems: $3.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.29 million.
  • Revenues- Services: $2.90 million versus $3.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Construction design-build: $14.81 million compared to the $12.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of urban-gro, Inc. have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

