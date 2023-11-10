Compared to Estimates, Green Dot (GDOT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Green Dot (
GDOT Quick Quote GDOT - Free Report) reported $348.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -30.00%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Green Dot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Operating Revenues- B2B Services: $199.21 million versus $174.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.9% change. Operating Revenues- Money Movement Services: $32.09 million compared to the $42.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year. Operating Revenues- Consumer Services: $118.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $117.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Operating Revenues- Interchange revenues: $54.97 million compared to the $58.94 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year. Operating Revenues- Card revenues and other fees: $253.41 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $215.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Operating Revenues- Interest income, net: $8.40 million compared to the $9.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.6% year over year. Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other: -$0.93 million versus $1.57 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -116.7% change. Operating Revenues- Cash processing revenues: $36.26 million compared to the $43.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year. Segment Profit- Consumer Services: $42.43 million versus $42.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Segment Profit- Corporate and Other: -$50.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$59.58 million. Segment Profit- Money Movement Services: $12.85 million compared to the $21.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Segment Profit- B2B Services: $18.88 million versus $19.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Green Dot here>>>
Shares of Green Dot have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
