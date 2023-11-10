Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransMedics (TMDX) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) reported $66.43 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 158.7%. EPS of -$0.12 for the same period compares to -$0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.05 million, representing a surprise of +38.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TransMedics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- United States: $59.69 million compared to the $44.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +156.4% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- All other countries: $4.30 million compared to the $3.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +79.3% year over year.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue: $3.72 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +132.7%.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue: $41.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +229.4%.
  • Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue: $18.96 million compared to the $15.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +64.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>

Shares of TransMedics have returned +32% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise