Compared to Estimates, Twilio (TWLO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to -$0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $985.03 million, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +65.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Twilio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate: 101% versus 95.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of Active Customers: 306,000 versus 308,107 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- United States: $688.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $651.97 million.
  • Revenue- International: $345.55 million compared to the $333.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Twilio have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

