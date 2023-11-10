We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Palo Alto (PANW) Q1 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks (PANW - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 39.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.84 billion, up 17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Palo Alto metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product' at $344.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription and support' will likely reach $1.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +21.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Support' of $554.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription and support- Subscription' stands at $957.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Billings' will reach $2.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Subscription and support gross profit Non-?GAAP' to come in at $1.14 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $891.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Product gross profit Non-GAAP' will reach $255.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $209.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Palo Alto here>>>
Shares of Palo Alto have experienced a change of -6.9% in the past month compared to the +1.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PANW is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>