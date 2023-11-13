We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Beazer (BZH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 50.7%. Revenues are expected to be $627.94 million, down 24.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Beazer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Homebuilding' to come in at $626.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Total home closings' to reach 1,203. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,616.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Closing Price - Continuing Operations (ASP from closing)' will reach $520.34. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $510.70 in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'New home orders, net of cancellations' of 1,077. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 704 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Units in Backlog - Continuing Operations (Backlog units)' should arrive at 1,815. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,091 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Actual Community Count at quarter-end' at 134. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 123.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit (loss)- Homebuilding' will reach $123.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.89 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Beazer here>>>
Beazer shares have witnessed a change of +24.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BZH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>