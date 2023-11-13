Back to top

Sleep Number (SNBR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sleep Number (SNBR - Free Report) reported $472.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. EPS of -$0.10 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.03 million, representing a surprise of -7.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -158.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sleep Number performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales change rates - Total Company: 13% compared to the -5.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Stores - End of period: 678 compared to the 674 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Retail stores: $409.27 million compared to the $481.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year.
Shares of Sleep Number have returned -45.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

