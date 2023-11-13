Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, TrueCar (TRUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.15 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.16 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monetization: $495 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.40.
  • Units: 83 thousand compared to the 86.3 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- OEM incentives revenue: $4.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million.
  • Revenues- Dealer revenue: $36.07 million compared to the $38.51 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for TrueCar here>>>

Shares of TrueCar have returned +22.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise