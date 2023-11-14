We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) ending at $2.75, denoting a +1.48% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.
The company's stock has dropped by 21.22% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.13, signifying a 23.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $157.46 million, up 25.63% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.58 per share and a revenue of $613.05 million, indicating changes of +17.14% and +30.97%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.63% increase. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, finds itself in the bottom 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.