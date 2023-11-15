See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US Equity L (JMUEX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX) - free report >>
JPMorgan US Equity L (JMUEX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund L (JMUEX - Free Report) : 0.54% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JMUEX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 12.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
AB Lg Cap Growth A (APGAX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. APGAX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. APGAX, with annual returns of 12.75% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Invesco Small Cap Value A (VSCAX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. VSCAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. With a five-year annual return of 13.16%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.