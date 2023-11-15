Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Blackbaud (BLKB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) reported $277.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $1.12 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blackbaud performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recurring: $269 million compared to the $267.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- One-time services and other: $8.63 million compared to the $9.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.6% year over year.
  • Recurring Revenue- Contractual recurring: $189.17 million compared to the $187.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Recurring Revenue- Transactional recurring: $79.83 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.30 million.
Shares of Blackbaud have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

