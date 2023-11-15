Back to top

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) reported $3.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to -$0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -89.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sea Limited Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Digital entertainment: $592.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $540.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.7%.
  • Revenue- Other Services: $39.81 million compared to the $26.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Digital Financial Services: $446.25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $452.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.5%.
  • Revenue- E-Commerce: $2.23 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment: $234 million versus $234.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce: -$346.50 million versus -$291.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses: -$9.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.05 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services: -$8.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$14.18 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $165.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.19 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR here>>>

Shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

