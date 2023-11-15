Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE - Free Report) reported revenue of $133.61 million, up 26.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.20, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $142.68 million, representing a surprise of -6.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Global-e Online Ltd. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Merchandise Value: 839.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 880.43 million.
  • Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services: $71.17 million versus $78.80 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Category- Service fees: $62.43 million compared to the $64.08 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Global-e Online Ltd. here>>>

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise