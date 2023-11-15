We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Extends Partnership With BlueLinx
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) — commonly known as LP Building Solutions (LP) — extended its distribution partnership with BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) .
Per the partnership, LP SmartSide Trim & Siding and LP SmartSide ExpertFinish Trim & Siding will be distributed in BlueLinx’s Seattle and Spokane, WA branches. BlueLinx will now distribute LP’s SmartSide Trim & Siding through its Gulfport, MS unit.
Earlier, both companies extended distribution partnership in Jacksonville, Tampa and Lakeland in the Southeast region.
LP’s Stock Performance
Shares of the company outperformed the Zacks Building Products – Wood industry in the past three months. The trend is likely to continue, given its focus on the Siding business, cost containment efforts and enhancing shareholders’ value.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
LP has been increasing the penetration of Siding products in repair/remodeling and rolling out SmartSide products. It exited the fiber product line to focus on higher-margin SmartSide strand products. The company also launched ExpertFinish within the Prefinish product line.
The company has been witnessing higher-than-expected demand for Smooth SmartSide and ExpertFinish. Also, it recently announced the expansion of Siding Capacity with productions restarting at Peace Valley.
Zacks Rank
LP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
About BlueLinx
BlueLinx is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in the United States.
BXC’s expected earnings growth rate for 2023 is negative 66.1%. Nonetheless, the same for 2024 is 28.3% year over year. The average earnings surprise of this Zacks Rank #3 company for the past four quarters is 1.7%.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks that warrant a look in the Zacks Construction sector are Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN - Free Report) and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) .
Willdan Group is a nationwide provider of professional, technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies and private industry. Its expected earnings growth rate for 2023 is 50%.
WLDN presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Sterling Infrastructure, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, provides transportation, e-infrastructure and building solutions. STRL’s expected earnings growth rate for 2023 is 32.3%.