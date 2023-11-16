Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cisco (CSCO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2023, Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $14.67 billion, up 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.11, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.03, the EPS surprise was +7.77%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cisco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) - Total: $34.75 billion versus $33.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $3.53 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $11.14 billion versus $11.12 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service: $2.44 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product: $7.41 billion versus $7.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cisco here>>>

Shares of Cisco have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise