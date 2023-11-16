Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 12.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Keysight metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Communications Solutions Group' to reach $882.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Commercial Communications' should arrive at $578.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Aerospace, Defense & Government' to come in at $303.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' should come in at $416.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will likely reach $130.31 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $142 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' reaching $248.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $289 million.

Shares of Keysight have experienced a change of -0.1% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KEYS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


