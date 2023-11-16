Back to top

Company News for Nov 16, 2023

  • Alcon Inc.’s ((ALC - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $60.66, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67.
  • Shares of XPeng Inc. ((XPEV - Free Report) ) rose 2.3% after reporting third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.62, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.72.  
  • Olink Holding AB’s ((OLK - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.8% after posting third quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.01, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.08.  
  • Shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc. ((AAP - Free Report) ) tumbled 4.7% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.82, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $1.42.

