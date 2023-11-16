We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Dick's (DKS) Q3 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.95 billion, declining 0.4% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dick's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' of -1.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.5% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' to come in at 867. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 868 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Square Footage' reaching 42.67 Msqft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 42.74 Msqft.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' will reach 140. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' should come in at 727. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 732 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Dick's have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, DKS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>