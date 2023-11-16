Back to top

Berry Global (BERY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) reported $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.8%. EPS of $2.28 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13, the EPS surprise was +7.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Health, Hygiene & Specialties: $630 million versus $672.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Materials: $671 million compared to the $713.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America: $786 million versus $800.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International: $1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
  • Operating EBITDA- Health, Hygiene & Specialties: $84 million versus $85.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America: $161 million compared to the $159.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International: $184 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.53 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $118 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $116.05 million.
Shares of Berry Global have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

