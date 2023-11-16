Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Atmos (ATO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) reported revenue of $587.64 million, down 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -36.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $923.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74, the EPS surprise was +8.11%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Atmos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Pipeline and storage segment: $205.90 million versus $204 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Operating revenues- Distribution segment: $542.99 million versus $719.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20% change.
  • Operating Income- Pipeline and Storage: $100.20 million versus $86.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Distribution: $53.87 million versus $62.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Atmos have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

