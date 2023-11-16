Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Spire (SR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Spire (SR - Free Report) reported revenue of $310.4 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.78, compared to -$0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.88 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.66, the EPS surprise was -18.18%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenues- Gas Utility: $281.60 million versus $269.52 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Gas Marketing: $21.30 million versus $35.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.5% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$13.80 million versus -$11.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Gas Marketing: $12.60 million versus $7.42 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utility: -$16.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$4.19 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spire here>>>

Shares of Spire have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

