Image: Bigstock

Woodward (WWD) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Woodward (WWD - Free Report) reported revenue of $777.07 million, up 21.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $761.51 million, representing a surprise of +2.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Woodward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Segment external net sales- Aerospace: $454.87 million compared to the $465.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.
  • Segment external net sales- Industrial: $322.20 million versus $284.50 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment earnings- Aerospace: $78.28 million compared to the $88.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial: $54.45 million compared to the $47.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Woodward have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

