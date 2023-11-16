Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dolby Laboratories (DLB - Free Report) reported $290.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $286.39 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dolby Laboratories performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products and services: $25.36 million compared to the $27.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Licensing: $265.20 million versus $259.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
  • Gross Margin- Licensing: $250.65 million compared to the $243.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Gross margin- Products and services: $4.36 million versus $3.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dolby Laboratories here>>>

Shares of Dolby Laboratories have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dolby Laboratories (DLB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise