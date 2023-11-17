Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Spectrum (SPB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Spectrum Brands (SPB - Free Report) reported revenue of $740.7 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.36, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $759.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +19.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spectrum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $323.10 million compared to the $315.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Home & Garden (H&G): $125.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Net Sales- Global Pet Care (GPC): $292.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Pet Care (GPC): $53.50 million versus $58.56 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Garden (H&G): $21 million compared to the $21.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Home & Personal Care (HPC): $20.30 million versus $20.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: $18.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$17.72 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Spectrum here>>>

Shares of Spectrum have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

