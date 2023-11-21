We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
After Golden Cross, Robert Half (RHI)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
From a technical perspective, Robert Half Inc. (RHI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. RHI's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.
A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.
A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.
RHI could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 9.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank.
The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account RHI's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 7 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.
Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on RHI for more gains in the near future.