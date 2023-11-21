We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Agilent (A) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Revenue- Americas: $702 million compared to the $678.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Asia Pacific: $553 million compared to the $582.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Revenue- Europe: $433 million versus $416.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group: $356 million versus $345.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group: $928 million compared to the $924.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group: $404 million compared to the $401.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
- Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials: $381 million compared to the $379.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics: $175 million versus $171.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical: $236 million compared to the $234.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government: $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.76 million.
- Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical: $590 million compared to the $595.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue by End Markets- Food: $156 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.73 million.
