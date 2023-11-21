Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agilent (A) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.7%. EPS of $1.38 for the same period compares to $1.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 billion, representing a surprise of +1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilent performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Americas: $702 million compared to the $678.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Asia Pacific: $553 million compared to the $582.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Europe: $433 million versus $416.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Diagnostics and Genomics Group: $356 million versus $345.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group: $928 million compared to the $924.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Agilent Crosslab Group: $404 million compared to the $401.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Chemical and advanced materials: $381 million compared to the $379.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Environmental and Forensics: $175 million versus $171.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Diagnostics and Clinical: $236 million compared to the $234.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Academia and Government: $150 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.76 million.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical: $590 million compared to the $595.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by End Markets- Food: $156 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.73 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilent here>>>

Shares of Agilent have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise