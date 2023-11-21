Back to top

Keysight (KEYS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, down 9.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.99, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Orders: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.38 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group: $891 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $882.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.2%.
  • Revenue- Commercial Communications: $568 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.6%.
  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $323 million compared to the $303.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $420 million versus $416.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $127 million compared to the $130.31 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $257 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $248.80 million.
