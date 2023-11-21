Back to top

American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 2% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,199 compared to the 1,184 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - AE Brand: 873 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 855.
  • Gross square footage - Total: 7.33 Msq ft compared to the 7.28 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone: 307 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 310.
  • Comparable store sales - Aerie: 12% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.
  • Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters: 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.3%.
  • Total net revenue- American Eagle: $857.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $839.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
  • Total net revenue- Aerie: $393.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
  • Operating income (loss)- Aerie: $75.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.15 million.
  • Operating income (loss)- American Eagle: $184.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.96 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Eagle here>>>

Shares of American Eagle have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

