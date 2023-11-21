We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
American Eagle (AEO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended October 2023, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48, the EPS surprise was +2.08%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how American Eagle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable store sales: 2% versus 2.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Total (EOP): 1,199 compared to the 1,184 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - AE Brand: 873 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 855.
- Gross square footage - Total: 7.33 Msq ft compared to the 7.28 Msq ft average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores - Aerie stand-alone: 307 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 310.
- Comparable store sales - Aerie: 12% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.
- Comparable store sales- American Eagle Outfitters: 2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.3%.
- Total net revenue- American Eagle: $857.38 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $839.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
- Total net revenue- Aerie: $393.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $384.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.4%.
- Operating income (loss)- Aerie: $75.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.15 million.
- Operating income (loss)- American Eagle: $184.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $175.96 million.
Shares of American Eagle have returned +15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.