Burlington Stores (BURL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.98, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -1.01%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Burlington Stores performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Store Sales: 6% versus 6.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Stores at period end: 977 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 980.
  • Revenues- Net sales: $2.28 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.
  • Revenues- Other revenue: $4.67 million versus $5.10 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
Shares of Burlington Stores have returned +15.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

