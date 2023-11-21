Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jacobs Solutions (J) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Jacobs Solutions (J - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.29 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was -5.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jacobs Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Critical Mission Solutions: $1.24 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Divergent Solutions: $251.94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $249.94 million.
  • Revenues- PA Consulting: $288.24 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $297.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.3%.
  • Revenues- People & Places Solutions: $2.51 billion versus $2.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
  • Segment Operating Profit- Critical Mission Solutions: $102.90 million versus $105.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Divergent Solutions: $24.15 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.92 million.
  • Segment Operating Profit- PA Consulting: $59.48 million versus $62.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Profit- People & Places Solutions: $256.22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $251.78 million.
Shares of Jacobs Solutions have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

