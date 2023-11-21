Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Dick's (DKS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) reported $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $2.85 for the same period compares to $2.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44, the EPS surprise was +16.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dick's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 1.7% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -1%.
  • Number of stores - Total (EOP): 869 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 867.
  • Total Square Footage: 42.7 Msqft versus 42.67 Msqft estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store: 144 compared to the 140 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods: 725 compared to the 727 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dick's here>>>

Shares of Dick's have returned +12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise