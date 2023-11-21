Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 21, 2023

  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) jumped 2.3% on the AI-driven tech rally.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (BMY - Free Report) shares fell 3.8% after U.S. regulators delayed approval of its gene therapy drug, Abecma.
  • Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM - Free Report) slid 2.1% on utility becoming the biggest losing sector in the session.
  • Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) gained 2.9% on communication services stocks rallying.

