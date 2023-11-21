We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, GX Cybersecurity ETF (BUG - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 32.37% from its 52-week low price of $19.58/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
BUG in Focus
The underlying Indxx Cybersecurity Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from increased adoption of cybersecurity technology. The product charges 51 bps in annual fees (see: all Technology ETFs).
Why the Move?
Given the recent surge in the adoption of AI technology, the need for cybersecurity becomes increasingly evident. Cyberattacks are on the rise as an increasing number of companies across various sectors are integrating generative AI and other aspects of technology into their daily operations.
One notable area of growth in cybersecurity spending is in cloud security products and services, underscoring the growing importance of securing cloud-based systems and data. Increasing acquisition activity in the sector also benefits the fund.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, BUG might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 15.18, which gives cues of a further rally.