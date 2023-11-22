Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Autodesk (
ADSK Quick Quote ADSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Billings: $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Net Revenue- Other: $88 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $74.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%. Net Revenue- Maintenance: $12 million versus $13.15 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change. Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%. Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year. Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $675 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $641.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%. Net revenue by product family- Other: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.28 million. Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $73 million compared to the $68.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year. Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%. Net Revenue by Product Type- Design: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $269 million versus $274.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change. Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT: $372 million compared to the $382.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>
Shares of Autodesk have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Autodesk (ADSK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended October 2023, Autodesk (ADSK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.41 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.07, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion, representing a surprise of +1.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Autodesk performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Autodesk here>>>
- Billings: $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Net Revenue- Other: $88 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $74.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.8%.
- Net Revenue- Maintenance: $12 million versus $13.15 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.
- Net Revenue- Subscription: $1.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
- Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue: $1.33 billion compared to the $1.31 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
- Net revenue by product family- AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction): $675 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $641.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
- Net revenue by product family- Other: $25 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.28 million.
- Net revenue by product family- M&E (Media and Entertainment): $73 million compared to the $68.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.4% year over year.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Make: $134 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
- Net Revenue by Product Type- Design: $1.19 billion compared to the $1.18 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
- Net revenue by product family- MFG (Manufacturing): $269 million versus $274.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.9% change.
- Net revenue by product family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT: $372 million compared to the $382.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.1% year over year.
Shares of Autodesk have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.