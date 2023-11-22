Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2023, HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.82 billion, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.47 billion.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $3.19 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Personal Systems: $9.40 billion versus $9.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.82 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Printing: $4.42 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
  • Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $533 million compared to the $595.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Corporate Investments: $2 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.
  • Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $631 million compared to the $736.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$90.61 million.
  • Earnings from operations- Printing: $836 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $833.53 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>

Shares of HP have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise