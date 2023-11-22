We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended October 2023, HP (HPQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $13.82 billion, down 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how HP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>
- Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS: $6.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.47 billion.
- Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS: $3.19 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Personal Systems: $9.40 billion versus $9.26 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.
- Net revenue- Printing- Supplies: $2.82 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.
- Net revenue- Printing: $4.42 billion versus $4.45 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
- Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing: $1.06 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.
- Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing: $533 million compared to the $595.62 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.3% year over year.
- Net revenue- Corporate Investments: $2 million compared to the $1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.
- Earnings from operations- Personal Systems: $631 million compared to the $736.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Earnings from operations- Corporate Investments: -$39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$90.61 million.
- Earnings from operations- Printing: $836 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $833.53 million.
Shares of HP have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.