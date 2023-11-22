Deere (DE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deere (
DE Quick Quote DE - Free Report) reported $13.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $8.26 for the same period compares to $7.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.63 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.49.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales): $10.06 billion compared to the $9.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales: $13.80 billion compared to the $13.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales: $3.74 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%. Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues: $264 million compared to the $299.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales: $6.97 billion versus $6.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales: $3.09 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales: $13.80 billion compared to the $13.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Sales and Revenues- Finance and interest income: $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income: $121 million versus $101.22 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income: $1.45 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Deere here>>>
Shares of Deere have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Deere (DE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Deere (DE - Free Report) reported $13.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.8%. EPS of $8.26 for the same period compares to $7.44 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.63 billion, representing a surprise of +1.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $7.49.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Deere here>>>
- Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales): $10.06 billion compared to the $9.85 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.4% year over year.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales: $13.80 billion compared to the $13.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales: $3.74 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues: $264 million compared to the $299.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues: $1.35 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.3% year over year.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales: $6.97 billion versus $6.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales: $3.09 billion versus $3.21 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.7% change.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales: $13.80 billion compared to the $13.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Finance and interest income: $1.36 billion versus $1.13 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income: $121 million versus $101.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income: $1.45 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Deere have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.