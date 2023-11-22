Back to top

Company News for Nov 22, 2023

  • Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) gained 1.3% on healthcare becoming the biggest winning sector on the day.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s (LOW - Free Report) shares fell 3.1% after reporting third-quarter 2023 revenues of $20.47 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.97 billion.
  • Shares of Medtronic plc (MDT - Free Report) jumped 4.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18.
  • Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) rose 1.9% after reporting third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45.

