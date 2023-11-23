We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for Splunk (SPLK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Splunk (SPLK - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, reflecting an increase of 34.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.03 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Splunk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- License' will reach $380.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.7% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance and services' should arrive at $169.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Cloud services' reaching $476.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.3%.
Splunk shares have witnessed a change of +2.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SPLK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.