Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX)
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Ins (HIMDX)
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Growth Discovery K (FGDKX - Free Report) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. FGDKX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 14.38% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Hennessy Cornerstone Mid Cap 30 Institutional (HIMDX - Free Report) : 0.98% expense ratio and 0.74% management fee. HIMDX is a Mid Cap Blend mutual fund. These funds usually seek a stock portfolio of various size and style, which allows for diversification when the focus is on companies with a market cap in the range of $2 billion to $10 billion. With yearly returns of 14.31% over the last five years, HIMDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Matthews Asia Small Companies Institutional (MISMX - Free Report) : 1.15% expense ratio and 1% management fee. MISMX is a Pacific Rim - Equity mutual fund; these funds typically invest in companies throughout the dominant export-focused markets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and Korea. With a five-year annual return of 13.41%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.