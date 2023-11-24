Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 24, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) lost 2.5% after raising concern that a curb in U.S. exports might lead to a sharp decline in sales in China.
  • HP Inc.’s (HPQ - Free Report) shares gained 2.8% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $13.81 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.6 billion.
  • Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS - Free Report) advanced 1.9% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 loss of 32 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.
  • Shares of Guess?, Inc. (GES - Free Report) plunged 12.3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of 49 cents per share, widely missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


HP Inc. (HPQ) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Guess?, Inc. (GES) - free report >>

GDS Holdings (GDS) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-staples semiconductor