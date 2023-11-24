We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Pre-Markets Open Moderate on Black Friday
Pre-markets are up moderately in today’s half-session — the closing bell rings at 1:00 pm ET, so that investors and traders can take advantage of Thanksgiving weekend. Trading volume is typically light as many market participants are already gone for the weekend. The Dow is currently up +58 points, the S&P 500 is +2 and only the Nasdaq is down -7 points. The small-cap Russell 2000 leads the early trading session, +12 points.
Obviously, it’s Black Friday, given its name long ago for the date on the calendar where retailers’ ledgers put the red ink away for the rest of the year. Holiday shopping season kicks off today, which, according to Forbes, accounts for +16.7% of all domestic retail sales for the year. Macy’s (M - Free Report) , Nordstrom (JWN - Free Report) , Kohl’s (KSS - Free Report) and many others are bolstered with temps to make shoppers’ experience satisfying today and moving forward.
In recent economic data, Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) have remained down, while Consumer Sentiment was revised higher (though still low). This is all good news for the Fed, which sees metrics like these as progress versus curbing inflation, but for holiday shopping season it’s still an open question how the final weeks of the year will perform. The Nasdaq will end the year fine, with the Magnificent Seven having led the way to big yearly gains even if companies like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) don’t gain another nickel til the end of the year. But will the Dow and the Russell close out the year in positive territory?
Following Black Friday there will be Cyber Monday (going back to Forbes, 71.1 million Americans are expected to employ e-commerce shopping destinations like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) that day). And speaking of Amazon, the first featured NFL game on this day in more than 60 years will be broadcast via Amazon Prime at 3pm ET today, featuring division rivals the Miami Dolphins visiting the New York Jets. You can expect a vast array of Black Friday ads prominently placed throughout the course of the game.
We wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe Thanksgiving Weekend, and look forward to a normal trading schedule starting next week.