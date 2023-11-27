We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kroger (KR) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
In its upcoming report, Kroger (KR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share, reflecting an increase of 2.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $33.93 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kroger metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total sales to retail customers without fuel' will likely reach $29.73 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Supermarket fuel sales' will reach $4.17 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Other sales' stands at $235.62 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Total Identical Supermarket Sales (excluding fuel centers)' to come in at -0.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kroger here>>>
Shares of Kroger have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +7.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KR is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.