Most Interesting New ETFs
2023 has been a blockbuster year for ETF launches, poised to surpass the all-time annual record of 475 set in 2021. Over 460 new exchange-traded products have entered the market so far this year, compared to 340 launched in the same period last year.
More than 75% of the products launched this year are actively managed. Following the enormous success of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI - Free Report) , many copycat ETFs based on covered call strategies have recently entered the market.
Providers are also expanding their single-stock ETF suites following the popularity of products like the GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL - Free Report) and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL - Free Report) , which provide leveraged exposure to NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) , respectively.
The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY - Free Report) aims to generate outsized yields for investors while providing exposure to the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ - Free Report) by selling options on a daily basis.
Zero-Day Options ETFs: A New Way to Generate Income
The actively managed BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC - Free Report) offers multisector fixed-income exposure that seeks to maximize income. Why Investors Continue to Flock to Fixed Income ETFs
The VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (DESK - Free Report) provides exposure to real estate industries worst impacted by the pandemic and the resulting work-from-home trend.
These stocks are trading at around multiyear lows, and it remains to be seen whether they can rebound as interest rates moderate and more large employers start bringing employees back to the office.
The Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO - Free Report) invests in companies that are engaged in national security and natural resource security. The firm believes these areas are poised to benefit from the secular trends of higher inflation, deglobalization, and geopolitical tensions.
