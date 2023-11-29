Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) reported $7.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.6%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.57 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.50.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hewlett Packard Enterprise performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financial Services: $876 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $890.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.2%.
  • Revenue- Corporate Investments and other: $343 million versus $308.63 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Elimination of intersegment net revenue and other: -$113 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$134.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.5%.
  • Revenue- Storage: $1.11 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.9% change.
  • Revenue- Compute: $2.60 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.6% change.
  • Revenue- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $939.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37%.
  • Revenue- Intelligent Edge: $1.36 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.7%.
  • Earnings from Operations- Financial Services: $78 million versus $73.90 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Earnings from Operations- Corporate Investments and other: -$32 million compared to the -$42.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Storage: $90 million compared to the $128.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Earnings from Operations- Compute: $255 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $324.54 million.
  • Earnings from Operations- High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence: $55 million versus $25.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

